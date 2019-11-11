Conduct impartial probe into Shreyas' death: Madhwaraj

Former minister Pramod Madhwaraj visited the house of Shreyas, who died under suspicious circumstances in Madisalu stream on November 5, and consoled the family members.

Shobha Servegar, mother of Shreyas, alleged that her son was murdered by Sangh Parivar activists, who lured him into fake promises, at Kurpadi in Hosur village.

She said that her 19-year-old son was sitting and studying when the neighborhood boy Rakesh came and dragged him to the stream for fishing.

Found dead

Shreyas, who was found dead in the stream at Bhattamballi, was accused of using explosive materials to catch fish.

Shobha said, “It was a well-planned murder. Though he died at 1.30 pm, I was informed only at 4 pm.”

The inconsolable Shobha demanded justice from Madhawraj.

She said that her son was studying in first year BCom. “In fact, Shreyas feared water and never dared to get into water. He always disliked river fish and hence there is no question of he going for fishing,” she said.

The mother alleged that police are least bothered about the death.

Madhwaraj, who consoled family members, said that there was a need to conduct thorough probe into the death of Shreyas.

Shreyas’ parents have raised several doubts over the death. An impartial probe should be conducted and culprits should be arrested, he added.

Protest

The reason for death should be revealed within a week. If the police fail to conduct an indepth inquiry, then the District Congress

Committee and residents of Karje will stage a protest in front of SP office in Udupi, he added.