Conduct larvae survey to check Malaria, Dengue: DK DC

Asha workers should visit houses and conduct larvae survey to check the spread of dengue and malaria cases in Dakshina Kannada, said DK Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V.

He said various departments should work in coordination to check the spread of vector-borne diseases. He said schools, colleges and anganwadi buildings had been closed for many months. There was a possibility of water stagnating on the terrace of buildings. There is a need to identify such places. The department of health and education officials with the help of Asha workers should conduct a survey of the larvae.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Ramachandra Bayari said there has been a rise in dengue and malaria cases in Puttur, Belthangady, Sullia and Kadaba areas.

DHO Dr Ramachandra Bayari said water in coconut shells kept for collecting latex from rubber trees, arecanut sheaths fallen on the ground in arecanut gardens, container kept for collection of honey, have become a source of breeding for mosquitoes.

Further, he said during the inspection in Bunder area, it was found that mosquitoes were breeding inside the plastic crates kept in boats, water tanks and barrels.

The deputy commissioner directed the officials from horticulture and agriculture departments to create awareness among farmers on how water stagnation results in mosquito breeding. "See that water does not remain stagnant," he said.

'Stringent action'

The building owners will be held responsible for the breeding of mosquitoes at under-construction buildings. Fine should be collected from such building owners, he said.

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) officials should cancel trade licenses of those petty shops where mosquito larvae were found. The DC said that malaria and dengue cases were also found among the destitute in Mangaluru city.

A team of officials from the health department, MCC and social welfare departments should prepare a list of destitutes in the city and submit a report on the measures taken to rehabilitate them, he added.