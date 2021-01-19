Conduct study on uniqueness of Kaarla Kaje rice variety: Karnataka Agriculture Minister

Agriculture Minister B C Patil directed Vice-Chancellor of the University Of Agricultural And Horticultural Sciences, Shivamogga, to conduct a study on the uniqueness of ‘Kaarla Kaje’ paddy cultivated in Karkala and issue a certificate based on its uniqueness.

Launching Kaarla Kaje brand of boiled rice, released by Parampara Multipurpose Cooperative Society, he said Kaarla Kaje is known for its fibre and iron content. There is a need for research on the DNA of the paddy. It has to be included in the MSP of the government, he urged.

He said in spite of good rainfall and bountiful waters of the Cauvery, Hemavathi in Mandya, there is a rise in suicide among farmers.

“As farmers are dependent only on paddy and sugarcane in the area, they have been surrounded by the vicious circle of loans. However, farmers in Kolar in spite of poor rainfall and drastic decline in the groundwater table, have successfully taken up integrated farming methods, thereby improving their income, he added.

Patil said it is better if the farmers keep aside Israel technology in farming. There is a need to conduct in depth-integrated farming practices of Kolar, he suggested.

Calling upon the farmers to give priority to organic farming, the minister said that there is a need to increase dairy farming in rural areas. The farmers should test the soil of their farmland, to apply required nutrients for the soil, thereby increasing the harvest. A proposal has been submitted to the Central government to set up soil testing in each gram panchayat, he noted.

“Empowerment of farmers is the need of the hour as they can protect themselves against the atrocities from the middlemen,” he said and called upon the farmers to start their own brands.

He said 519 mobile agriculture laboratories have been set up under the concept of ‘Lab to Land’. The Raitha Samparka Kendras will be given these mobile vehicles. The CM has given consent to the project. Currently, 40 vehicles have been purchased and are given to all districts, including Udupi. The vehicle will consist of one agriculture expert, who assists the farmers for better yields, he explained.