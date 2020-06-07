Confusion in availing daily pass to travel to Mangaluru

Though the Dakshina Kannada district administration had come out with an SOP for the daily commuters from Kasaragod in Kerala working in Mangaluru, many have not received passes yet.

Many people who had applied for passes were stopped at Talapady since June 4 and were sent back for having failed to submit passes.

As per the SOP for daily commuters between Dakshina Kannada and Kasaragod district, medical and other professionals, government officials and students from Kasaragod had to register on http://bit.ly/dkpermit to obtain a daily pass which is valid until the month-end. However, many said that they had not received the passes so far.

Sandesh from Uppala who is working in Farangipet said, “I had applied for the pass on June 3. I received the reference number on June 4. However, on June 5, I received a message declaring that the application was rejected. Many of us are afraid of losing our jobs as we are unable to report to work owing to the issues in receiving the pass.”

Meanwhile, BJP Kasaragod district unit president K Shrikanth alleged that officials of Dakshina Kannada district administration were keen on denying passes to people of Kasaragod.

“The Centre has announced that there is no need for restrictions for interstate travel. The passes too are not being issued for professionals and students from

Kasaragod,” said Shrikanth.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh said that the district administration is scrutinising over 3,000 applications received from people of Kasaragod.

“In most of the cases, the applicants have not attached the necessary documents and identity proof. Those who are applying for a daily pass should submit proof of their employment from institutions,” she added.

Mangaluru Assistant Commissioner Madan Mohan said, “A majority of them are not applying for passes from the district where they are employed. Instead, they are applying for passes from the district where they are residing. As a result, more than 2,000 applications have been rejected.”

He said it is an interstate travel pass and accordingly permission from the district they are entering is important.

“Many had availed passes from the district where they are residing instead of from the district where they are working,” he said.