Cong fields Madanda Thimmaiah for by-election

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Aug 22 2021, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 19:26 ist
Madanda Thimmaiah was selected as the candidate from the Congress party for the by-election of ward number 13 in Virajpet Town Panchayat.

During a meeting headed by the party's town president G G Mohan, Thimmaiah's name was proposed and finalised.

Madanda Thimmaiah is the son of Madanda S Poovaiah, a party leader. Thimmaiah is also a former international rugby player.

KPCC legal and human rights cell president A S Ponnanna, District Congress Committee working president Dharmaja Utappa, Block Congress president P Ranji Poonaccha and former president R K Abdul Salam were present.

Madanda Thimmaiah
By-election
Congress
Virajpet Town Panchayat
Kodagu

