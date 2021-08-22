Cong fields Madanda Thimmaiah for by-election

Madanda Thimmaiah has been selected as the candidate from the Congress for the by-election of ward number 13 in the Virajpet Town Panchayat.
During a meeting headed by the party's town president G G Mohan, Thimmaiah's name was proposed and finalised.
Madanda Thimmaiah is the son of Madanda S Poovaiah, a party leader. Thimmaiah is also a former international rugby player.
KPCC legal and human rights cell president A S Ponnanna, District Congress Committee working president Dharmaja Utappa, Block Congress president P Ranji Poonaccha and former president R K Abdul Salam were present.
