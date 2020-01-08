Cong misleading people about CAA: Bommai

The Mangaluru North BJP Mandala launched a signature campaign in Surathkal on Tuesday, to create awareness on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and to counter the Opposition’s campaign against the CAA.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched the signature campaign in the city.

“The Congress is misleading the people by spreading false information on the CAA. The BJP is trying to convince the people that the Act is meant to give dignity to the minorities persecuted in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh on account of their faith. The CAA was passed to provide citizenship to people who faced suppression in these countries. The Congress and other Opposition parties, in turn, are creating fear in the minds of the minorities on the Act,” he charged and added that those who infuse fear in the minds of the minorities are anti-nationals.

“The CAA and the NRC is a move by the government to provide title deeds and basic facilities to migrants who had encroached upon revenue land. Has this move affected the minorities in any minorities?” he challenged and asserted that the minorities will not face threat from the CAA.

Door-to-door campaign

Nalin Kumar Kateel, BJP state president, said that, to create awareness on the CAA, the BJP is organising a door-to-door campaign across the country. “The signature campaign aims to spread the message that the people of Dakshina Kannada are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said and alleged that MLC Ivan D’Souza was disrupting peace in the city.

Referring to D’Souza’s plans on staging the ‘Go Back Amit Shah’ campaign, Kateel said, “We may resort to a hunger strike to extern D’Souza. Shah’s visit to Mangaluru has not been confirmed. His programme is slated to be held in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mangaluru.”

The president added, “As there is a large number of Pakistan refugees in Sindhanur village, he might visit them. It is not confirmed if Shah will take part in all the programme as well.”