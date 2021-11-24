Cong to emphasise on rural development: KPCC working prez

KPCC working president Dhruvanarayana said that Congress candidates are contesting for 25 seats in the Legislative Council and all of them have been provided with tickets on the basis of social justice.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday, he said that Congress had always given importance to rural development. The candidate from Kodagu, Mantar Gowda is aware of the issues in the district and will work for development if he gets elected.

Dhruvanarayana further said that BJP has no moral right to state that it has concern towards farmers and poor people.

"Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa has said that Jana Swaraj convention will completely destroy Congress in the state. But, the BJP-led state and Central governments have destroyed the entire nation," he added.

He also said that the BJP government is an anti-farmer government. Even though the Congress party has been defeated in the elections, it is strong.

During a BJP programme, the MLC candidate from BJP has assured of increasing the honorarium of Gram Panchayat members. Alluring Gram Panchayat members for votes is not ethical, he said.

Dhruvanarayana said that the BJP which has accused Congress of providing a ticket to an outsider should introspect.

Shobha Karandlaje and Pratap Simha too had contested from other districts. Without implementing any development programmes, BJP has been seeking votes by criticising Congress, he added.

KPCC Legal Cell president A S Ponnanna said that Kodagu BJP is a broken house. There are differences of opinion among leaders. Congress will surely win in the MLC elections.

MLC Veena Achaiah, candidate Dr Mantar Gowda, senior leader Lokesh and minority unit district president Usman were present in the press meet.