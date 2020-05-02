Congress, CPI demand quarantine for MLA

Mangalore South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath's visit to the sealed down areas in Boloor, Shakthinagara and Kodakal, in order to instill confidence among residents, has not gone down well with the opposition Congress and CPI.

KPCC Spokeperson P V Mohan accused the MLA and his followers of violating the guidelines framed by state government.

The MLA should opt for home quarantine. If he fails to self-quarantine, then the district administration should submit a report to government on the MLA and initiate measures to quarantine him.

All eight people, who had accompanied the MLA should be quarantined. A few ministers in Karnataka have been quarantined after coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive patient. "Is it right on the part of the MLA to visit a sealed down area?," Mohan asked.

According to the district administration's order, the movement of people within 100 metres of sealed down area is prohibited. Even private vehicles cannot enter. Only officials and a few Asha workers can enter to conduct the survey. 

CPI District Secretary V Kukyan wondered whether the seal down is not applicable to the MLA and his followers.

The MLA was even seen speaking to people by removing his mask. The district administration should ensure that such incidents do not take place in the district, he added.
 

