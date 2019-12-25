Congress sponsored riot in Mangaluru: Shobha

MP Shobha Karandlaje said that following the appeal by the police to the public seeking video and photos, the police have received thousands of photographs and videos on the recent violence in Mangaluru (Anti-CAA/NRC protests).

“Siddaramaiah is levelling allegations against the state government for political gain. It is Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy who supported the organisations that were engaged in pelting stones during the violence,” she alleged.

She sought to know who patronised KFD and PFI in the state. Over 45 cases registered against these organisations were withdrawn by previous governments. Those who were released by Siddaramaiah engaged in rioting, she alleged.

“The miscreants engaged in rioting by covering their faces. It is a Congress sponsored riot,” she alleged.

Justifying the police firing, she said the protesters tried to torch the police station.

“Those who were part of the protest and rioted were not ordinary Muslims. People from Kerala had engaged in such a heinous crime. There is a need to teach a lesson to those who tried to disrupt peace in the district. Already information on KFD and CFI has been furnished to the Central Home Ministry. We have appealed to the Centre to initiate action against them. These organisations are operating in Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu,” she said.