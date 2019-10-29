Cop row: Notice to Mulki police

Mangaluru North Division ACP Srinivas Gowda has served notices to Mulki Police station in charge inspector and sub inspector seeking an explanation in connection with a pregnant woman police constable being asked to perform duty during the visit of Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on October 25.

The photograph of the pregnant woman police constable wielding a lathi and discharging duty near Mulki bus stop had gone viral on social media.

Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha had directed Srinivas Gowda to submit a report on the incident.

The ACP, who has started an inquiry, has served notices to Inspector Ravi and Sub Inspector Sheethal Alagooru seeking an explanation. Dr Harsha said that he had issued orders to all station house officers to ensure that pregnant women police are treated with care.