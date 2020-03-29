Coronavirus: Infosys sends masks, sanitisers worth Rs 73L to Dakshina Kannada district

Mangaluru: Infosys sends masks, sanitisers worth Rs 73L

Infosys Foundation has sent a second consignment of N95 masks, personal prorection equipment and santisers to the Dakshina Kannada (DK) district worth Rs 73 lakh. 

Tweeting on the consignments that reached Mangaluru, City Police Commissioner Dr P S Harsha said that these wil be primarily used by doctors, nurses, paramedics of Wenlock COVID-19 hospital, frontline staff of ASHA and police who are at risk of exposure to the virus.

He added that personal protection equipment including masks, santisers and gloves have been handed over to every constable deployed in Mangaluru to keep these frontline soldiers safe. 

 

ePass system

Further, DK district administration has introduced an ePass system for essential services in the district. Henceforth no manual passes will be issued. To apply for the ePass, one has to go to this link.

 

 

