Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Hundreds of migrant labourers gather at Mangaluru Central Railway Station to go back to natives

Hundreds of migrant labourers from North India gathered at Mangaluru Central Railway Station on Friday morning after they were misled about trains being operated to their respective states, on social media.

A large number of labourers from North India stranded at different parts of the district had reached Mangaluru by travelling in autorickshaws, lorry, truck and other vehicles eagerly to board trains to reach their native. On reaching the railway station, they were disappointed as there were no trains.

Police, who reached the spot, had a tough time managing the crowd.

A few of the stranded labourers from Jharkhand, Assam and other North Indian states had on Thursday started a post-card campaign seeking government's help in reaching their native.