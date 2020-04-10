K'taka: Arrival of couple from Coimbatore creates fear

Coronavirus Lockdown: Arrival of couple from Coimbatore creates fear in Mangaluru

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 10 2020, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2020, 20:31 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

The arrival of a couple, along with their two children, from Coimbatore to Aithooru in Kadaba on their two-wheeler has created fear among the residents in the colony. 

Amid the lockdown, the couple reached their native using medical emergency pass issued by the authorities in Coimbatore. As many as 40 families live in the colony.

Track sate-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

The arrival of the couple during the lockdown period has created fear among the villagers. The residents have complained to the Aithooru gram panchayat and Kadaba police in this regard, sources added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Mangaluru
Dakshina Kannada
Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore
Coronavirus lockdown
Kadaba
Karnataka
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Studies saying warm weather slows COVID-19 inconclusive

Studies saying warm weather slows COVID-19 inconclusive

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 