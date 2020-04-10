Coronavirus Lockdown: Arrival of couple from Coimbatore creates fear in Mangaluru

The arrival of a couple, along with their two children, from Coimbatore to Aithooru in Kadaba on their two-wheeler has created fear among the residents in the colony.

Amid the lockdown, the couple reached their native using medical emergency pass issued by the authorities in Coimbatore. As many as 40 families live in the colony.

The arrival of the couple during the lockdown period has created fear among the villagers. The residents have complained to the Aithooru gram panchayat and Kadaba police in this regard, sources added.