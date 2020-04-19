Coronavirus lockdown: Dakshina Kannada labourers get Rs 2000 as construction comes to a standstill

District-in-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said that Rs 2000 each has been deposited in the bank accounts of 6,122 construction workers, who are registered with the labour department in the Dakshina Kannada district. The amount will be deposited in the accounts of other registered construction workers at the earliest.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The state government had announced Rs 2000 to construction labourers who are registered and have lost their livelihood due to the on-going nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The curbs, which were imposed on March 24, have been extended till May 3. "The labourers were reeling under hardship after construction activities came to a halt," said the Minister.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Supply food

Local bodies should make arrangements to supply food for stranded labourers, destitutes and beggars in all the ULBs in Dakshina Kannada district, Poojary said.

"No one should starve during the lockdown period. All the ULBs should identify destitutes, migrant labourers in their jurisdiction and arrange food for them. In case of necessity, the help of NGOs can also be taken," he added

The minister announced that Asha workers and health workers would collect information on people's health by visiting the houses in the district and submit a report within 10 days.