Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka’s petrol bunk now in Kerala amid border row

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 25 2020, 21:29 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 00:00 ist
A survey carried out to demarcate the borders of Karnataka and Kerala at Talapady was completed and both groups achieved a consensus on identifying the border area.

After Kerala government opened a check post, it had stirred up a border row.

After the survey, it was found that a petrol bunk operating in Karnataka, was under the jurisdiction of Kerala border. A majority of the portion of the petrol bunk comes under Kerala.

The bunk was functioning for many years in Talapady. More than 40 buses that operate between Mangaluru and Talapdy were replenishing the tanks at the same bunk and paying the same price in Karnataka. The bunk owner was paying tax after availing permission from the Revenue department of Karnataka.

When Talapady GP accused Kerala of setting up its check post and health check-up unit on Karnataka land, the district administrations of both the districts took up a fresh survey. The survey, in reality, proved to be a loss to Karnataka.

Vehicles sanitised

Once goods vehicles crosses the Karnataka border at Talapady, the transport and police officials from Kerala sanitise the vehicles.

They also spray sanitisers on the side panels of the vehicles. Later, the vehicles are made to pass through sanitiser chamber to spray disinfectants on the vehicle.

