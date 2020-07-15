Courage, precautionary measures weapons against Covid-19: MLA Bharath Shetty

Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty on Wednesday said that courage and precautionary measures are weapons in the fight against Covid-19.

"People should not believe in the rumours about Covid-19 along with the exaggerated reports aired in the media. One should take utmost precaution to avoid contracting with the virus and face it boldly without losing courage..." said Mangaluru North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty.

The MLA who recently recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from hospital said, "I have recovered and have remained quarantined at home."

Sharing his experience, he said, "During the lockdown period and after the unlock period, I was in constant touch with the people. I had a doubt about getting contracted with the disease from the beginning. Initially, I had a headache, body pain and light fever. After three days, I lost the power of smell, then I doubted I might have Covid-19. I immediately gave my throat swab for testing and remained quarantined."

"The swab report confirmed for coronavirus infection. As per the advice of the doctor, I was admitted to the hospital. The doctors were checking the oxygen level in the blood regularly. I was given vitamin supplements and zinc tablets," he explained.

"People lose faith after watching exaggerated news in electronic media. Despite being a dentist, I too panicked, initially. Through courage and confidence, one can overcome Covid-19," added Dr Shetty.

"It is essential to save senior citizens, children and those with comorbid conditions. People should stop moving unnecessarily in public places," he appealed.