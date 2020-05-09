COVID-19: BJP leader booked for violating lockdown

The police have booked a case against State BJP secretary Dr Belooru Raghavendra Shetty on the charges of not obtaining the pass before trying to cross the border at Someshwara check post in Hebri taluk to enter Udupi district on Saturday.

As he was returning to his native place- Kundapur, after participating in a programme of honouring the COVID-19 warriors- medical professionals, ASHA workers, police staffs and civic workers, Shetty was stopped at Someshwara check post while returning to Udupi on Thursday night at around 10.15 pm. Shetty did not apply for the online pass to enter the district citing the lame excuse that he did not get access to the internet connection.

Later Shetty called the Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan over the phone and admitted his mistake. SP reportedly told Shetty that he will tell the jurisdictional police to permit him to pass through the check post after the thermal scanning procedure.

However, Shetty was not allowed by the local Hebri police citing the reason that there were no instructions by their higher-ups to allow him even till 12 pm. This irked Shetty and he sat on overnight ‘dharna’ at the spot. Shetty said that he was not provided food at night and the next day morning though he told police that if they were to take him to the quarantine center; it was their responsibility to give him the food and medicines.

Sources said that when the police said that it was wrong on the part of Shetty to enter the district without the valid pass, Shetty admitted his mistake, however, continued to be adamant to protest on the spot.

Shetty is booked under section 269 read with 34 of IPC for being negligent of likely spread of the infectious disease.