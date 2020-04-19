Covid-19 certificate mandatory for patients from outside Udupi

Patients from outside the district visiting Udupi for emergency treatment should be in possession of a certificate, issued by the district health officer or taluk health officer, that they do not have any symptoms of Covid-19. The decision was taken during an expert committee meeting chaired by Udupi Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha.

The deputy commissioner said he will send a letter to all deputy commissioners in this regard. The patients from other districts will be treated in various hospitals in Udupi, only in case of emergency.

He also said that patients arriving from outside the district will undergo a health check-up at the check post.

Since the announcement of the lockdown, only 1,000 patients from outside the district were given permission to avail treatment at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. Normally, 15,000 to 20,000 patients visit the hospital during the period, said KMC Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty.

The deputy commissioner directed all private hospitals and clinics to furnish details on patients who are suffering from severe respiratory infection, cold and cough, to the district administration. If the patients are suffering from a severe respiratory infection, then their address and phone number should be collected.

All three Covid-19 patients have been cured in the district. The district borders have been sealed and the officials are carrying out strict monitoring on the borders. Only emergency cases were allowed to enter the district for treatment, he added.

District health officer Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda, district surgeon Dr Madhusudan, surveillance officer Vasudeva Upadhyaya, district covid nodal officer Dr Prashant Bhat among others were also present.