Covid-19: Dakshina Kannada crosses 10,000-mark with 228 fresh cases

The Covid-19 tally in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday crossed the 10,000-mark with 228 fresh cases.

The total number of cases in the district stands at 10,137. While discharges outnumbered fresh positive cases. A total of 320 infected have recovered and discharged from hospitals and home isolation in the district on Saturday.

Follow latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

DK DC Dr Rajendra K V said that patients with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) accounted for 102 of the 228 cases. Officials were tracing the source of infection among 96 persons, while 17 of those confirmed with the infection had been identified as the primary contacts of those already infected. Thirteen were suffering from SARI, four had international travel history and two had inter-district travel history.

On the other hand, four Covid-19 fatalities have also been recorded by the authorities in the district. The district has 2,319 active cases undergoing treatment at hospitals, Covid care centres and in-home isolation.