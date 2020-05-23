Covid-19: Different labs, different results

A 17-year-old girl, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, tested negative following repeated tests in KMC lab on Saturday.

Incidentally, the teenager is under treatment for blood cancer at KMC in Manipal.

As a precautionary measure, the swab samples of the girl, while being admitted to the hospital, was sent to laboratory at Wenlock for testing. According to the results made public, a few days ago, the girl had tested positive for Covid 19. The swab samples were sent to KMC lab twice for testing in the past 24 hours. Both the samples have tested negative.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said that the issue was serious and the swab sample would be sent to the state laboratory.