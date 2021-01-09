Covid vaccination dry run held in six centres in Kodagu

Covid warriors were administered with mock vaccination as a part of the Covid-19 vaccination dry run held in the district hospital in Madikeri and across various health centres in Kushalnagar and Virajpet, on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy inspected the vaccination and enrollment centres and monitored the preparations towards software registration process, storage of vaccines, transportation, de-freezing processes and other mock exercises as a part of the dry run.

She said that the dry run was held in six centres in the district, namely, district hospital in Madikeri, taluk hospital in Somwarpet, Community Health Centre in Kushalnagar, Primary Health Centre in Kakotuparambu village, Institute of Dental Sciences in Virajpet and Urban Health Centre in Madikeri.

“All preparations have been made for carrying out vaccination in the district. A total of 6,344 health workers from both government and private hospitals have been identified for vaccination. They will be administered the Covid-19 vaccination in the first phase after the vaccination is rolled out in the state,” she said.

Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences (KoIMS) Director Dr Cariappa, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr K Mohan and others were present.

During the dry run held at PHC, Kakotuparambu, medical officer Dr Shrishaini said that 25 health workers were selected for administering the mock Covid-19 vaccination. Those who received vaccination were required to enrol their names by providing Aadhaar card number. Before obtaining vaccination, they were made to wait in a room.

Later, the documents were scrutinised online and the vaccination was administered. The details of the persons getting the vaccination were uploaded online. After vaccination, the person has to take rest in the observation unit for 30 minutes, she said.

If the person experienced any side effects, he/she will be provided with treatment as per the necessary precautionary measures. If there are no side effects, the person will be sent home, she added.

Taluk Medical Officer Dr Yatiraju said that the actual Covid-19 vaccination programme is likely to begin from next week.

The health centres were completely sanitised for the mock vaccination programme.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Dr Mohan inspected the dry run held at the Community Health Centre in Kushalnagar.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that health workers, Asha and anganwadi workers will be administered with Covid-19 vaccination in the first phase.

District Surveillance Officer Dr S Gopinath was present.