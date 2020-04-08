CSP steps up security along coast to prevent entries from Kerala

The Coastal Security Police (CSP) have stepped up security along the beaches to ensure that none from Kerala, particularly from Kasargod, enter Mangaluru.

The interceptor boats of the CSP are involved in round-the-clock patrol, Coastal Security Police Superintendent of Police R Chethan said. The security along the boat landing points on the border of Karnataka is strengthened. It is easy to reach shores of Bettampady and Ucchila with the help of boats. Hence, the coastal security police are on high alert in these areas, Chethan added.

After the roads leading to Karnataka were closed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kasargod, many had expressed apprehension over people reaching shores of Karnataka using boats. Now, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has allowed ambulances carrying patients from Kasargod to cross the border to reach Mangaluru for emergency medical treatment.





