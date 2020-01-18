Cultural procession adds colours to Paryaya celebrations

Contrary to convention, Lord Chaturbhuja Kaliyamardana Krishna, the presiding deity of Sri Admar Mutt, was carried on a decorated golden palanquin which led the procession.

The palanquins with seers of other mutts and tableaux followed it. Forty-six tableaux and cultural troupes, depicting the heritage of the spiritual and cultural tradition of the land, attracted the attention of the onlookers.

‘Belliratha Sri Krishna’, ‘Anjaneya’, ‘Lakshmi Shobhane’, ‘Rajasimha’, ‘Madhwacharya with Sri Krishna’, ‘Pajakadurga with Parusharama’, ‘Navadurge’, ‘Vasudeva Avataragalu’, ‘Village Life’, ‘Tulunadu Culture’, ‘Bhakta Prahlada’, ‘ISRO’, ‘Tiger dance’ and other folk cultural troupes entertained the devotees.

Folk traditions, including ‘Poornakumbha’, ‘Chande’, ‘Fire dance’, ‘Kombu’ (huge horn), ‘Gombe Kunitha’, ‘Keelu Kudure’, ‘Karaga Dance’, ‘Maragalu Huli’, ‘Kangeelu dance’, Poothani dance’, ‘Dollu Kunitha’, ‘Devera Kunitha’, ‘Maragalu’, ‘Kolata’, ‘Navilu Nruthya’, ‘Nagaswara’ and Bhajan troupes

enlivened the procession.

Earlier, the incoming seer Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swami took a holy dip in the holy pond, ‘Dandatheertha’ in wee hours. After the holy dip, the seer wearing saffron silk Jari shawl and saffron turban entered the city. He was received by the other pontiffs and was carried in a procession to the Car Street. The incoming Admar Mutt seer, after offering prayers at Kanakana Kindi, visited Sri Anantheshwara and Chandramouleeshwara temples before entering the Sri Krishna temple.