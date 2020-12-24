Curious talks begin on GP election results

Kodagu district registered 77.35% polling on Tuesday. The elections were held for 267 Gram Panchayat seats in Madikeri taluk and 462 seats in Somwarpet taluk, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

At 5 pm, there was a polling of 75.09% in Madikeri taluk and 78.70% in Somwarpet taluk, she added.

Candidates take rest

Gram Panchayat election candidates and their supporters had a relaxing day on Wednesday. Most of the candidates were seen discussing the results.

The second phase of Gram Panchayat elections in the district will be held in Virajpet on December 27. The counting of votes will be held on December 30.

Voters' names disappear

In Napoklu, several people were deprived of their right to cast vote as their names were not found in the voters' list even though they had Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC).

The citizens vented their anger against the district administration after the column against their names showed 'delete' remark. As a result, they had to return without casting votes.

Five members from Natolanda Kasturi family in Napoklu were denied their right to vote. They said that the issue was brought to the notice of the tahsildar who assured them of rectifying the error by evening.

But, due to the negligence of the officials, all five members from the same family, were deprived of their right to exercise their franchise, they added.

Natolanda Sachin alleged that the names of voters in several polling booths in Napoklu and Bethu villages are missing from the voters' list even though they have voters' identity card. Therefore, they could not exercise their right.

Gram Panchayat former vice president V A Usman in Kunjila - 1 polling booth, too, could not vote. His name had also been removed from the voters' list.

A 104-year-old, Mukkatira Subbavva from Kirundadu village, cast her vote on Tuesday.

Physically challenged Umesh Poonaccha cast his vote in Paluru polling booth in Bettageri Gram Panchayat limits. His leg was amputated 22 days ago after he suffered from gangrene.