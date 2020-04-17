Dakshina Kannada records its 13th COVID-19 positive case

Dakshina Kannada records its 13th positive case

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 17 2020, 20:44 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 21:29 ist
A 39-year-old advocate from Uppinangady, who has a travel history to New Delhi, tested positive for Covid -19 on Friday.

The district had recorded no positive cases for the past 12 days. This is the 13th case reported in the district. 

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh, he was admitted to government quarantine centre on April 1.

The throat swab samples collected on April 2 had tested negative for Covid-19.

After completing 14 days of quarantine, his throat swab was collected again which tested positive for Covid-19, Sindhu said. 

The patient was shifted to Wenlock Covid Hospital in Mangaluru for treatment and is responding to the treatment.

Sindhu said that of the total 13 cases reported in the district, nine patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals.

Those discharged are under 14 days of home quarantine and are being monitored by the authorities, Sindhu said.

