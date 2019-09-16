Dakshina Kannada ZP supersedes Haleyangady GP

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat passed a resolution to supersede Haleyangady Gram Panchayat on Monday, in the midst of pandemonium.

BJP member Vinod Kumar Bolluru, justifying demands to dissolve the Haleyangady Gram Panchayat accused the Panchayat of not conducting gram sabhas and general meetings. The Panchayat system no longer exists. The frustrated residents had even filed a complaint against the Gram Panchayat to Lokayukta.

He said that 25 members in Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat had recommended that the Zilla Panchayat should supersede the gram Panchayat.

The remaining 19 members had left the decision on superseding the Gram Panchayat to the discretion of the Zilla Panchayat, however, the Congress members opposed the decision to supersede, tooth and nail.

Member Mamatha Gatti urged the president Meenakshi Shantigodu to give another opportunity to the Gram Panchayat and appoint an administrative officer. Congress member M S Mohammed declared the Zilla Panchayat’s decision to supersede the Gram Panchayat as anti-democratic.

For the second time in its history, the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat passed a resolution to supersede the Gram Panchayat.

In the first instance, the Zilla Panchayat had superseded a Gram Panchayat in Sullia taluk. But the Gram Panchayat had approached the court and had stalled the Zilla Panchayat’s decision to supersede

it.

Chief Executive Officer Dr R Selvamani was also present at the meeting.