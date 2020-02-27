DDPI investigates case of teacher thrashing SSLC students

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) P S Machado visited the private school in Kodagarahalli, near Suntikoppa, on Thursday, where a Kannada teacher had beaten Class X students recently.

Investigating the case, he issued strict warnings to the headteacher and to the Kannada teacher of Shantinikethana school.

The Kannada teacher had thrashed the students for scoring less marks in a test conducted in the school recently.

The DDPI asked them to take precautions to not to repeat similar cases in the future.

The parents of the students had complained to the officials in Education department against the Kannada teacher.