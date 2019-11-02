Degrees awarded to 1,545 candidates at NITK

A total of 1,545 candidates were awarded degrees at the 17th annual convocation of the NITK, Surathkal, 1,301 candidates receiving in person.

As many as 40 students won gold medals.

Vishesh Goel, Btech in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, has won the Karthik Alloys Gold Medal Instituted by Bhupal Gopala, chief promoter of Karthik Group of Companies; Prof H V Sudhakar Nayak Gold Medal, SMIORE Gold Medal and 1986 Batch Gold Medal for the Student with the Best Academic Record.

Burye Rohan Sandeep of Electrical and Electronics Engineering has won the Prof M R Shenoy Memorial Prize, Prof M R Shenoy Memorial Prize, 1986 Batch Gold Medal for the Student with the Best Academic Record.

Lekha Sharma of Civil Engineering has won the Prof M N Shivshankar Gold Medal and the 1986 Batch Gold Medal for the Student with the Best Academic Record.

Prabhjot Kaur Luthra of Chemical Engineering has won the Mohan V Hosur gold medal and the 1986 Batch Gold Medal for the Student with the Best Academic Record.

Other gold medal winners in the Master of Technology are Sayyad Zaid Mubarak (Marine Structures), Nikitha Ittycheriya (Remote Sensing and Geographic Information System), Sruthi S Kumar (Water Resources Engineering and Management), Nithish T (Chemical Plant Design), Fenith Hephzibah D (Industrial Biotechnology), P Govardhan (Industrial Pollution Control), Anuj Sharma (Construction Technology and Management), Naman Jain (Environmental Engineering), Manne Balaji (Geotechnical Engineering), Rishan Kapat (Structural Engineering), Gayathri Venkitesg (Transportation Engineering), Parmar Nehal Kiranbhai (Computer Science and Engineering-Information Security), Siddharth Navse (Power and Energy Systems), Shivangi Jain (Communication Engineering), Aditya Jain (VLSI design), Kokkiligadda Kinnera (IT), Satwik Raj (Computational mathematics), Surabh R (Design and Precision Engineering), Beesetty Pavan Kumar (Manufacturing Engineering), Geetanjali and Shailjal K (Mechatronics Engineering), Badruk Ajinkya Rajendra

(Thermal Engineering), Jayapriya U S (Nanotechnology), Sumit S (Process Mettallurgy), MSc—Pallavi (Chemistry), Sujan K (physics), MBA —Prathijna Rao K and MCA —Mayank Tripathi, BTech—Derik Clive R (computer Engineering) Hithesh S and Chandratreya Vishal Pankaj (Electronics and Communication), M M Vikram (IT), Pranayk Praveen Nagrani (Mechanical), Apoorv Harsh (Mining Engineering).

Placement

In his address, NITK Director K Umamaheshwar Rao said that around 270 companies had participated in the placement camp organised on campus in 2018-19.

More than 92% of the undergraduate students and 66% of the post graduates had successfully been placed in different companies.

He said that the NITK had received funding of Rs 80 crore to establish a Central Research Facility (CRF) and Rs 86 crore to develop infrastructure for Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA).

“The process of purchase of sophisticated equipment to provide state-of-the-art research facilities at CRF to strengthen research potential of the institute is in progress,” the director

stated.

Patents

“The Central Research Facility is designed to be a 24X7 research centre catering to all the departments of the NITK and is open to other research institutions and industry. The NITK has filed 35 Indian patent applications so far and 15 patents had been published in the past few months.” he added.