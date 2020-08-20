Demand for small-sized Ganesha idols rise in Mangaluru

With just a few days left for Ganesha Chaturthi festival, traders are witnessing increasing demand for small idols.

There are nearly a dozen traditional sculptors in the city who make over 700 idols every year. The sculptors have been sculpting the idols traditionally in an eco-friendly manner for the past 90 years.

Families have been engaged in making idols for generations. The idol-making process begins much in advance.

A total of 22 persons in a family are engaged in making idols in the district. It was late Mohan Rao, who began making the idol of Ganesha statues when he was working in Mumbai. From then on, his family members have been making the idols with every passing year.

The idol makers are also busy giving the final touch to the idols in Car Street in Mangaluru. Normally, the Ganeshotsava Samithi organises cultural programmes and various competitions on account of the festival. This year, however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the organisers have not organised any competitions.