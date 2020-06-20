Destitute patients found at roadside sent to destitute home

Four destitute patients were shifted to a private hospital after Wenlock Hospital was converted into a COVID-19 hospital. They were found abandoned near Kankanady bus stand. Later, the destitute patients were admitted to a destitute home in Bunder.

The district Wenlock Hospital was declared as a designated COVID Hospital in March. All the patients undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital were shifted to private hospitals.

Accordingly, Raghuram of Uppinangady, Srinivas of Benjanapadavu, Ramesh of Talapady and Sundara of Puttur were also shifted to a private hospital in Deralakatte, since they were in need of further treatment.

However, on Thursday they were dropped near Kankanady bus stand in a vehicle by men not known to them. The autorickshaw drivers and local residents helped them, by providing food and bedsheets. They also drew this issue to the notice of Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

On receiving information, the DC deputed officials to shift the destitutes to ESI Hospital. The DC also assured that arrangements have been made for their treatment. After getting tested at ESI hospital, they were sent to a destitute centre in Bunder.

Many organisations and politicians have been urging the government to make alternative arrangements for poor patients, depending on Wenlock Hospital for treatment.