DHO: Schizophrenia can be cured with right treatment

A programme was organised at Milagres Pre-University College auditorium on the occasion of World Schizophrenia Day in the city on Thursday.

The speakers at the programme urged the public to end discrimination against those battling with schizophrenia.

Inaugurating the programme, Milagres Educational Institutions Campus Director Fr Michael Santhumayor said no human is perfect.

“There is some kind of problem in every human. We must stop treating a person battling with schizophrenia as an enemy just because they behave differently. This fear must be removed,” Fr Santhumayor urged.

District health and family welfare Officer Dr M Ramakrishna Rao said the programme was organised to highlight the causes, signs, symptoms and how the mental disease occurs with the objective to end the discrimination against people suffering from schizophrenia.

“Just like how the body can be affected by illnesses, the mind can be affected as well. But this is a less talked about issue in the society and there is a lot of silent suffering,” Dr Rao said.

He said schizophrenia can sometimes be genetic as well as hereditary. It is said to start between 13-30 years of age. Sometimes, the reason is also known to be stress. But it can affect anyone, especially in this age group, without having a prior or specific reason, he remarked.

Dr Rao said the disease occurs when there is an imbalance in the neurotransmitters of the brain and this can also cause diseases like psychosis, depression and other psychiatric illnesses.

“The biggest misconception, however, is that it is incurable. It is possible to cure with the right treatment, nutrition and support. It is a societal responsibility to not shun sufferers away,” he said.

He said even people with chronic schizophrenia can be rehabilitated in society with the right medications. It is time to raise awareness on this issue since it can affect anyone, he stressed.

Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, Department of Health and Family Welfare (Mental Health Department), Information and Public Relations Department, Milagres PU College and Wenlock District Hospital had organised the programme.

Students of Milagres PU College attended the programme.