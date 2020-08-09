Disaster management committees at Gram Panchayat level will be set up: Revenue Minister R Ashoka

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that a disaster management committee will be set up at gram panchayat level, to aid the district administration in times of need.

Such committees will help the respective district administration in averting human tragedy similar to the one unfolded at Talacauvery. The committee will be set up on a pilot basis in Dakshina Kannada, he said.

"The committee will have local elected representatives and interested volunteers and will be constituted at the gram panchayat level. State disaster management authority will train these committee members frequently on the preparedness to tackle the situation," explained the minister.

Even the central government too, has sought information on the initiative of constituting disaster management committees in the gram panchayat level. All the gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada will have such committees shortly, he said.

The Minister earlier directed the officials to distribute compensation to the rain victims immediately without any delay. The victims of flood, damage to houses after tree fall should be given immediate compensation of Rs 10000.

He said quality food should be supplied to the rain victims who have been shifted to relief centres. The officials should ensure that nutritious food is supplied to the victims. Rs 5 crore has been released to each district affected with rain, to tackle the situation.

MLA Umanath Kotian brought the issue of landslides at Gurupura to the notice of the Minister, and urged him to release Rs 5 crore to construct a retaining wall to ensure that such incidents do not recur at the site.