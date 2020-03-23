Disinfectants sprayed in coastal city

As a precautionary measure to check the spread of the virus, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) initiated spraying of disinfectants in and around Mangaluru.

The newly acquired disinfectant spraying machine to control several disease-causing viruses was inaugurated by MCC Mayor Diwakar.

Two jetting machines were used for the purpose. Modifications had been made in the jetting machine to serve the purpose.

The disinfectants were sprayed at KSRTC bus stand, private bus stand, in front of Mangaluru City Corporation building and in those areas where people gather in large numbers. Health officials of the MCC had sprayed disinfectants in different parts of Mangaluru for the past few days.

As many as 10 labourers under the guidance of health officials of the MCC are engaged in spraying disinfectants. The disinfectants were sprayed to prevent the outbreak of an epidemic in Mangaluru. Officials, however, remained tight-lipped about the composition of the disinfectant sprayed in and around Mangaluru.

MCC Commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde Shanady was also present.

Earlier an awareness workshop was organised for corporators.