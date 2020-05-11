DK-Udupi considered one unit for hassle-free movement

The state government has considered DK and Udupi as one unit to facilitate hassle-free movement of people on essential work. People may travel with ID cards of their respective enterprises. There is no need for separate pass to facilitate movement of people, stated a circular issued by Additional Secretary T K Anil Kumar.

KCCI had written to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to consider erstwhile Dakshina Kannada district (now DK and Udupi districts) as one unit for facilitating hassle-free movement.

KCCI President Isaac Vas later in a memorandum submitted to chief secretary stated that though the erstwhile Dakshina Kannada district was bifurcated in 1997 for administrative purposes, the two districts were actually an urban agglomeration with most of the population residing in suburbs/towns.

Office staff, technical crew and labourers of many industries reside in both districts and commute daily with the help of an efficient transport system. Considering both districts as one unit will benefit the industries in DK.