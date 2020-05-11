DK-Udupi considered one unit for hassle-free movement

DK-Udupi considered one unit for hassle-free movement

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 11 2020, 23:19 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 00:19 ist

The state government has considered DK and Udupi as one unit to facilitate hassle-free movement of people on essential work. People may travel with ID cards of their respective enterprises. There is no need for separate pass to facilitate movement of people, stated a circular issued by Additional Secretary T K Anil Kumar.

KCCI had written to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to consider erstwhile Dakshina Kannada district (now DK and Udupi districts) as one unit for facilitating hassle-free movement.

KCCI President Isaac Vas later in a memorandum submitted to chief secretary stated that though the erstwhile Dakshina Kannada district was bifurcated in 1997 for administrative purposes, the two districts were actually an urban agglomeration with most of the population residing in suburbs/towns.

Office staff, technical crew and labourers of many industries reside in both districts and commute daily with the help of an efficient transport system. Considering both districts as one unit will benefit the industries in DK.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
hassle-free
DK-Udupi
KCCI
movement
BSY
Karnataka

What's Brewing

'India prone to extreme weather event'

'India prone to extreme weather event'

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

How Kerala is fighting its battle against COVID-19

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Ayurvedic drug ‘Fifatrol’ mentioned in COVID-19 fight

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

Even animals may resort to physical distancing: Study

 