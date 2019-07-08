‘Don’t allow new rituals at Datta Peeta’

The district administration should not give permission for any new rituals like ‘Hunnime puje’ at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah (Datta Peeta) in Chikkamagaluru, said Gouse Mohammed of Karnataka Komu Sauharda Vedike.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said the high court in its order in 1985 had directed the authorities to continue the religious rituals that were practised at Datta Peeta till 1975. Accordingly, the Shakhadri is the Dharmadhikari.

Barring Uroos of Sufi members, no rituals should be allowed. Questioning it, a few organisations had filed an appeal in the high court. Till the issue is sorted out in the court, no new rituals should be allowed by the district administration, he said.

There are documents proving that the masjid existed near the Dargah. The devotees offer sheep and chicken at the dargah. Is it right to oppose such offerings? he asked.