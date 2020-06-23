Don’t panic, write exam without fear, DDPI tells SSLC students

The Dakshina Kannada district administration and department of public instruction have taken all precautionary measures for the smooth conduct of SSLC examinations from June 25, said DDPI Malleswamy.

He said this during a phone-in programme organised by Prajavani at PV-DH editorial office in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

The students need not panic and can write their exams without any fear. There are 95 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada and 30,835 students have registered to write the exam. A total of 1,318 students who were studying in Dakshina Kannada and returned to their native following Covid-19 will write their exams in the centres identified outside the district in their native.

Of 30,835 students, the examination centres for 3,135 students are near to their houses. Parents have arranged to drop 12,156 students to the examination centres on their own.

As many as 7,755 students will travel in the public transport system to reach the examination centre. As many as 1,987 students including 367 students from Kerala studying in Karnataka have appealed to the department to make arrangements to ferry them.

The district administration has arranged schools buses to ferry the students from 29 designated points in the border areas from Talapady in Mangaluru to Kolchar in Sullia, he said while answering to a query from the caller.

The DDPI said that already 60,000 masks have been distributed among the students and 100 additional masks have been reserved in each examination centre in case a student fails to get the mask.

Students will be allowed inside the hall only after undergoing thermal scanning. If any student is found suffering from fever, cold, then she/he will be accommodated in a separate room to write the exam. Further, students suffering from severe cold and fever will be supplied with N 95 masks.

“Each classroom will accommodate only 20 students to maintain social distancing. In addition, 19 additional examination centres have been arranged to conduct the exam, in case containment zones are declared in a particular area,” Malleswamy added.

When callers sought to know about online classes, he said, “The state government has issued an order banning online classes for students from LKG to Class 5. The government has also constituted an expert committee to formulate guidelines for online sessions for Classes 6 to 10. As of now, schools will not reopen before July-end. The government will take a call on reopening of the schools after looking at the situation related to Covid-19.”

The DDPI said that helplines have been opened in all the BEO offices in the district, to listen to the grievances of the students pertaining to SSLC exam. Already, 347 calls have been received seeking clarification on SSLC exams. The helpline will function till July 4.