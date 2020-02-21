‘Don’t raise funds in the name of zilla utsava’

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham pastes a sticker on 'Chikkamagaluru Habba' on a vehicle in Chikkamagaluru on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham warned of initiating strict action against those who raise funds from shops, hotels and lodges in the name of ‘Chikkamagaluru Habba’, also known as Zilla Utsava.

Speaking after releasing the poster and sticker of ‘Chikkamagaluru Habba’, he said no one should raise funds from business establishments and hotels for the utsava.

“If anyone demands money, then public can file a complaint and the district administration will initiate action.’’

Gautham said that a Mescom engineer had arrived late for the meeting on Friday. The officer also failed to answer to the queries. Hence, he was send out of the meeting.

A letter will be sent to Mescom managing director and state government on the behaviour of the engineer, he added.

