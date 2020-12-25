Dubare tribals deprived of basic facilities

The mahout families and tribals, who work for the success of Jambo Savari during Mysuru Dasara, are deprived of basic facilities at their colony in Dubare.

There are 31 elephants at Dubare Elephant Camp. Hundreds of tourists visit the camp daily. However, the mahouts and their families, who toil hard day in and out, do not have any basic facilities.

There are 68 houses in Dubare haadi. The mahouts and tribals have been residing in the haadi for generations. However, the haadi is yet to get electricity connections. A few houses have solar lamps. The rest of the huts are still dependent on kerosene lamps.

Even the toilets constructed in the haadi are of poor quality. A few toilets do not even have a roof and a door.

Though Siddapura Gram Panchayat has won an award for a GP free from open defecation, the lack of toilets still inconveniences the haadi residents.

The Dubare tribals cross River Cauvery to reach Nanjarayapattana and Kushalnagar during summer. However, they have to traverse 12 km inside the forest to reach the Gram Panchayat.

In the rainy season, the overflowing river causes inconvenience to the residents. The roads in the haadi have been fully damaged and the road turns slushy during the monsoon.

Further, haadi residents suffer from an acute water crisis.

The solar-operated water unit constructed at a cost of Rs 3.50 lakh does not function properly, alleged the residents.

The welfare schemes of ITDP are implemented at a snail’s pace in Dubare haadi. The huts of Mahouts and residents are still covered by plastic sheets to protect themselves from the rain. There is a need for the construction of pucca houses.