The Central Government has released grants to the Ekalavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state. An order has been issued on December 31, 2019.

Attaching the order copy in his tweet and tagging the Twitter accounts of Prime Minister’s Office and Union Minister for Tribal Affairs, Arjun Munda, D V Sadananda Gowda said, “Another small step in the development of children in the community.” EMRS in Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu will get Rs 5 crore each.