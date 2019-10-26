Elderly couple duped into buying 'costly' bedsheets

An elderly couple, residing in Thekkatte, were duped into buying bedsheets at an exorbitant price by three imposters claiming to be from a temple.

Three men posing as traders had approached the elderly couple Gururaj Bhat (89) and his wife Shantha (83) to buy bedsheets. The men, who came in a car, introduced themselves as members of a group associated with Sri Durga Parameshwari Temple in Kateel.

They convinced the elderly couple into buying three bedsheets at an exorbitant price of Rs 14,000. They claimed that after deducting the cost of the bedsheets, the remaining amount would be contributed to the treasury of Sri Durga Parameshwari temple.

Bhat, a retired teacher, paid them Rs 14,000 for three bed sheets. Later, the couple realised that they had been cheated as bedsheets were worth only Rs 2,000.

Based on the complaint from the elderly couple, Kota police have registered a case.