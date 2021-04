An elderly woman died and two others suffered injuries in a collision between a private bus and a jeep at Bethri on Madikeri-Virajpet Road.

The deceased is Lakshmi (70), wife of late Mukkadi Poovaiah. Her son, who is an ex-serviceman, Mohan, has suffered serious injuries and is admitted to the district hospital.

The private bus was bound to Madikeri from Virajpet, while the jeep was bound to Virajpet from Madikeri. A case has been registered.