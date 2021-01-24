Elephant menace bedevils farmers in Kodagu

The constant raids by the wild elephants in the fields and coffee estates during the last few years has unnerved the farmers in the northern parts of Kodagu district.

Standing crops raised by the farmers in spite of the vagaries of nature were trampled, which in turn has had an impact on their livelihood and the economy as well.

The straying of elephants from Meenukolli, Aanekadu, Athooru, Edavanadu, Jenukollu Betta and Banavara forests into the villages situated on the periphery of these forests has continued.

The villages of Valnoor, Thyagathoor, Nanjarayapattana, Rangasamudra, Doddabettageri, Virupakshapura, Kambibane, Kodagarahalli, 7th Hosakote, Basavanahalli, Guddehosur, Sunnadakere, Mavinahalla, Harangi, Athur, Edavanadu, Doddathuru, Seegehosur, Madalapura, Bhuvanagiri, Kanive, Maroor, Chinnanahalli, Halagote, Hebbale, Chikka Aluvara, Siddalingapura, Sangayyanapura and Alooru Siddapura have been affected by the jumbo menace.

The wild elephants have been camping in several estates in the district and engage in damaging the crops such as coffee, chilly, coconut, arecanut, banana, jowar, ginger, yam, paddy, ragi and others.

“The farmers are in distress, while the labourers are scared to go to fields for work, fearing an attack,” said farmers.

Non-availability of food inside the forest is forcing the elephants to stray into the villages in search of food and water.

Further, the encroachment of forest has affected the elephant corridor, which in turn has increased the man-elephant conflict.

The farmers have been saving their crops by remaining alert on scaffolds constructed near the fields, to scare away animals using crackers and making loud noises.

In spite of damage to the crops, the forest department has been paying a meagre amount as compensation, alleged farmers.

On the man-elephant conflict, farmer leader S R Manjunath says, “Crops cultivated on a vast tract of land have been damaged by elephants and other wild animals. The compensation is not paid on time and the farmers have to visit the office of the forest department frequently, to get the compensation amount. Suitable compensation should be paid by the government for the loss.”

He further adds, “Various organisations have been demanding a permanent solution to the menace.”

H K Ashok, a progressive farmer from Halagote, says, “Herds of elephants have damaged arecanut, coconut and banana plantations, incurring a huge loss. The farmers have not received suitable compensation for the loss. The forest department should initiate measures to check the menace.”

RFO Ananyakumar says, “The department has initiated a series of measures to contain the menace. Trenches have been dug on the periphery of the forest. Solar fences too have been laid. Rail barricades have been installed to curb human-elephant conflict at Chiklihole, Virupakshapura and Rangasamudra. The officials have been striving day in and day out to check the menace.”