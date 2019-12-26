Enquiry into leopard’s death demanded

Environmentalists and animal lovers have urged the government to conduct an enquiry into the death of a leopard in the Bhadra Tiger reserve forest recently. The carcass was spotted by Forest Department personnel.

Wildlife activists G Veeresh, nature enthusiasts Ravi, Mallesh Gowda, Satish, Somashekhar and Kalegowda have issued a press statement in this connection and said that a hole found in the neck of the big cat has raised suspicion.

The carcass was found in Guddadabeeranahalli in Tanigebailu division of the reserve where hunting is strictly prohibited.

The carcass of the leopard was found on December 20. The officials of the Forest Department have conducted an autopsy in a hurry and burnt the carcass. This is raising suspicion, the environmentalists stated.

A finger-sized hole spotted in the neck of the leopard indicates that the animal died of gunshot.

“The autopsy should have been performed by a wildlife veterinarian. But, the post-mortem was carried out by a veterinary doctor,” they alleged and urged the government to conduct a high-level probe, which might uncover poaching in the region.