Enrolment begins for Manipal Arogya Card scheme

Manipal Arogya Card scheme 2020 was launched by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Pro-Chancellor Dr H S Ballal here recently.

KMC Hospital Attavar Medical Superintendent Dr John Ramapuram said, “Manipal Arogya Card was first launched in 2000 to realise Late Dr TMA Pai’s dream of making healthcare accessible to all. As part of 20th anniversary, a pre-printed smart card is being issued to the cardholder on the spot which will be easy to carry.

Regional Chief Operating Officer of KMC Hospitals, Saghir Siddiqui said the cardholder can avail the benefits of both medical and dental services in hospitals in Mangaluru, Kateel, Manipal, Karkala and Goa.

Saghir Siddiqui said the scheme had helped many senior citizens get quality healthcare without burning their pockets.

Those keen on enrolling for Manipal Arogya Card membership can visit KMC hospital Attavar, or KMC Hospital Ambedkar (Jyothi) Circle, or Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital in Kateel and authorised agents.

For more information, those interested may contact (70220 78002 / 0824 2445858).