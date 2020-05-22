‘Entry of persons from Mumbai stopped temporarily’

Udupi-Chikmagalur MP Shobha Karandlaje said that entry of people from Mumbai into district has been temporarily stopped to check the spread of Covid-19.

At a meeting of officials at Taluk Panchayat auditorium on Thursday, she said high precaution was needed to maintain people’s health. “Pregnant woman, children and elderly should not come out of their houses. Health check-up of people coming from other places should be compulsorily carried out”, she said.

The MP directed the Deputy Commissioner to file a case against the persons who are spreading rumors that only the poor, who came into contact with the Covid-19 infected doctor, were being quarantined. The photo of the doctor was also circulated on social media, which is in total violation of rules,” Shobha added.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham said there were possibilities of more positive cases surfacing in Hassan district too, as the health centre in which the infected doctor was serving was closer to Hassan. The doctor had treated 871 patients and 335 people have been quarantined so far. Among these, the blood and swab samples of 28 persons, who had developed symptoms of Covid-19, have been sent to the laboratory for testing, the DC said. Town Panchayat member Asha Mohan pointed out that government officers and staff were frequently visiting their hometowns, along with their families, since lockdown. They should also be quarantined, she added.

