‘Eshwarappa should tender public apology’

Minister K S Eshwarappa should apologise for his remarks on Muslim community, urged the members of the District Congress Minority Cell.

Addressing reporters in Madikeri on Tuesday, A K Harris, District Congress Minority Cell president, said that Eshwarappa has made a demeaning statement against the Muslim community, thereby hurting their sentiments. “If Eshwarappa does not tender a public apology, severe protests will be inevitable,” he warned.

He further accused that the BJP, which does not believe in the Constitution and democracy, has been trying to divide the society. “The party has been imposing dictatorship rule both in the Centre and the state. This will not continue for long as the people will raise their voice,” he pointed out.