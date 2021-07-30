Ex-servicemen assn members protest against assault on soldier

Condemning the alleged attack on soldier Ashok Kumar and his family members, members of the Ex-Servicemen Association staged a massive protest rally in Madikeri on Friday.

The members of Kodava Samaja, Arebhashe Gowda Samaja, Hindu Jagarana Vedike, Bajrang Dal and others had supported the protest.

The protesters urged the superintendent of police and the deputy commissioner to visit the spot at General Thimayya Circle. As both were in a meeting, there was a delay in them meeting the protesters.

Amid the rain, a large number of protesters had gathered to stage a protest.

The protest was concluded after the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police visited the spot at 2 pm and received the memorandum from the protesters.

The protesters urged the police to initiate strict action against the accused who were part of the assault on the soldier and his family members.

Stringent action under various sections of the IPC should be taken against them, they demanded.

Akhila Karnataka Ex-Servicemen Association state unit president Shivanna slammed the assault on a soldier who is engaged in guarding the country.

There is a need to conduct re-investigation into the case. If the authorities fail to act, a statewide protest will be staged, he warned.

Major (retd) B C Nanjappa wanted to know whether the police would have released the assaulters if they had assaulted police personnel, within 24 hours of the arrest.

A detailed letter will be written to senior officers in the army in this regard, he said.

The soldier and his family members were allegedly attacked on July 26 when they were returning to Madikeri from Kushalnagar.

The car in which they were travelling was hit by another car from behind. There was an argument at the spot.

Following the incident, the police had arrested five persons including JD(S) leader Isaac Khan, Suntikoppa Gram Panchayat member Rafeeq Khan and Nasir. Later, they were released on bail.

Kodava Samaja condemns assault

The Somwarpet Kodava Samaja has condemned the act of alleged assault on a soldier and his family.

All the accused should be rearrested at the earliest, demanded Samaja president M B Abhimanyu Kumar.