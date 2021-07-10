Farmers ready for paddy cultivation in Bhagamandala

Farmers in the Bhagamandala area are getting ready for paddy cultivation. However, due to the reduced rainfall, the transplantation of seedlings has been delayed.

The seedlings are readied and transplantation of seedlings will be taken up in Tannimani, Korangala and Ayyangeri villages in the next 15 days.

The farmers are also facing the threat of floods. A few farmers who had lost their paddy crop following the flood last year have stopped cultivation this year.

Bhagamandala area has received more rainfall this year compared to the previous year.

The farmers are busy preparing the seedlings for the cultivation of the paddy for the last one month. With the reduction in rainfall, the water level in rivulets and rivers have declined drastically. The water level in Triveni Sangama too has receded.

As the area has received bountiful pre-monsoon showers, the paddy cultivation will be continued, said farmer Nanjundappa.

Bhagamandala has received 2,126 mm rainfall from January to date. Last year, it was 1,960 mm rainfall, in the same period.

Paddy was cultivated on 1,873 hectares of land in Bhagamandala hobli in the past. Now, it has come down to 1,200 hectares.