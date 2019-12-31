Farmers should register for support price scheme: DC

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the farmers should register their names for the purchase of paddy under the support price scheme.

Convening a preparatory meeting in this connection at the DC’s office hall, the deputy commissioner said that the scheme will be implemented from January 1.

“The government has announced support price for paddy. In order to avail the benefit, farmers should register under the scheme for the year 2019-20,” she said and also directed the officials to initiate necessary steps in this regard.

Food and Civil Supplies Department Deputy Director Gaurav Kumar Shetty said that paddy purchase centres have been opened at APMC premises in Madikeri, Gonikoppa and Kushalnagar. Farmers can enrol to the scheme by coming to the registration centre and providing their identity card issued by the agriculture department.

After the registration, the farmers will be given a date to bring the paddy to the purchase centre. The sample of the paddy will be tested for quality, as per the required standards. After the scrutiny, the farmers will be intimated through SMS, about the date to bring paddy to the godown of the rice mill.

There is a provision to purchase a maximum of 40 quintal paddy from a farmer. The registration, purchase and payment will be managed by Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, Mysuru and Kodagu.

The farmers can contact: D M Dhruthi (Madikeri) - 89716 55609, Sunil K N (Kushalnagar) - 95913 07614 and Smita (Ponnampet) - 94806 70741.

For more details, contact: District Manager, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, Mysuru/Kodagu - 99728 29289 or Warehouse Manager, Karnataka Food and Civil Supplies Corporation, Madikeri - 78995 85528.