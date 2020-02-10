Financial indiscipline during HD Kumaraswamy's tenure: B J Puttaswamy

Karnataka State Planning Board Vice Chairman B J Puttaswamy accused former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy of financial indiscipline and looting the state treasury.

Speaking to reporters, he said, ‘’Without getting approval from the Finance Department, projects were sanctioned during the tenure of the previous government. Due to financial indiscipline, the treasury of the state had been emptied.”

He said, “Without the Legislature sanction, works worth Rs 55,000 crore were sanctioned to Public Works Department. Now, the BJP government, led by B S Yediyurappa, is setting right the financial indiscipline created by the previous government.’’

“We are hopeful of getting more funds to Coastal Development Authority in the State Budget, to promote tourism. The work on footbridge construction taken up by the Authority is a good development,” he said.

Puttaswamy said, “Expert opinion is being collected to know the lapses in Vision 2020 and the implementation of Nanjundappa Committee report. The lapses will be filled up in the Budget.”